Gundam GQuuuuuuX TV Anime Reveals New Promo Reel, Confirms Theme Songs

The Anime Japan 2025 stage panel for the Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX (pronounced as “g-kwux”) television anime unveiled a new promotional "reel" for the anime on Sunday. The video announces that "Plazma," Kenshi Yonezu 's theme song for the Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX -Beginning- film, will also serve as the television anime's opening theme song. The panel also announced that "Mо̄ Dо̄ Natte mo Ii ya" (I Don't Really Care What Happens Anymore), VTuber Suisei Hoshimachi 's insert song for the same film, will double as the television anime's ending theme song.

The panel also unveiled a new visual for the anime:

Image via Gundam GQuuuuuuX anime's X/Twitter account © Sotsu, Sunrise

The anime will premiere on 30affiliate channels on April 8 at 24:29 JST (effectively, April 9 at 12:29 a.m.).will stream the anime worldwide in over 240 countries.

The story centers on Amate Yuzuriha, a high-school student living peacefully in a space colony floating in outer space. When she meets a war refugee named Nyaan, Amate is drawn into the illegal mobile suit dueling sport known as Clan Battle. Under the entry name "Machu," she throws herself into fierce battle day after day, piloting the GQuuuuuuX. Then an unidentified Gundam mobile suit pursued by both the space force and the police appears before her, along with its pilot, a boy named Shūji.

Kazuya Tsurumaki ( FLCL , Gunbuster 2: Diebuster ) is directing the anime, and Yōji Enokido ( Bungo Stray Dogs , Sailor Moon Super S , Revolutionary Girl Utena , Ouran High School Host Club ) is supervising the series scripts and writing the scripts with Hideaki Anno ( Evangelion , Shin Godzilla ). Illustrator Take ( Katanagatari , Zaregoto , Pokémon Sun & Moon ) is designing the characters, and Ikuto Yamashita ( Evangelion , Shin Kamen Rider , Yukikaze ) is the mechanical designer.

The Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX -Beginning- anime film, a re-edited version of the television anime's first four episodes, opened in Japan on January 17, and debuted at #1 at the Japanese box office in its opening weekend. It sold 352,500 tickets and earned 598,832,300 yen (about US$3.83 million) in its first three days. The film has sold a total of 1.80 million tickets for a cumulative total of 2,965,965,500 yen (about US$19.92 million).

The film has now surpassed the total all-time Japanese earnings of 1982 Mobile Suit Gundam III: Encounters in Space anime film, which earned 2.3 billion yen (about US$14.88 million in current conversion) at the Japanese box office. This makes the Gundam GQuuuuuuX film the second highest-earning film in the Gundam franchise in Japan, with Mobile Suit Gundam Seed FREEDOM holding the all-time high of 4,796,455,740 yen (about US$31.05 million) as of its initial run's final weekend in May 2024. If Gundam Seed FREEDOM's special edition screenings later in 2024 are included, that film has earned a cumulative total of 5.38 billion yen (about US$35.5 million).

The film earned US$1,079,898 in its run in U.S. theaters from February 28 to March 6.