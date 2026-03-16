GKIDS' IMAX 4K Screening of Kiki's Delivery Service Opens at #7 in U.S. Box Office

Image via GKIDS Films' X/Twitter account © 2026 GKIDS, INC. Kiki’s Delivery Service © 1989 Eiko Kadono/Hayao Miyazaki/Studio Ghibli

GKIDS ' IMAX screening of the 4K restoration of Studio Ghibli 's Kiki's Delivery Service film ranked at #7 in the United States box office in its opening weekend. The film earned an estimated US$1,668,734 over 249 screens in its first three days from Friday to Sunday. The film earned US$493,004 on Friday, US$652,408 on Saturday, and an estimated US$523,322 on Sunday.

GKIDS ' screening opened on March 13. The film is screening with Japanese audio and English subtitles, as well as with the English language dub .

GKIDS previously screened the film in the United States during its Studio Ghibli Fest 2023 event.

GKIDS announced in December plans to partner with IMAX to bring 4K restorations of Studio Ghibli films to North American theaters in 2026. Studio Ghibli animator Atsushi Okui is overseeing the creation of the IMAX versions that are being made from new 4K restorations of the films.

The re-release of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle - Akaza Sairai , the first film in the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle trilogy, dropped from #10 to #18 in its second weekend, earning an estimated US$335,000 from Friday to Sunday. The film has now earned a total of US$136,632,141 in the United States.

The film returned to theaters in North America on March 6. Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment also brought the film to SCREENX multi-projection screens in North America for the first time. The film ranked at #10 on the first weekend of its re-release, and earned US$1,300,000 in its first three days.

The film first screened in the U.S. and Canada on September 12, 2025.

Sources: Box Office Mojo (link 2, link 3), Deadline (Jill Goldsmith)