The Saint's Magic Power is Omnipotent TV Anime Premieres on April 6

The official website for the television anime of Yuka Tachibana and Yasuyuki Syuri 's The Saint's Magic Power is Omnipotent ( Seijo no Maryoku wa Bannō Desu ) light novel series revealed on Friday that the show will premiere on April 6. The show will air on AT-X , Tokyo MX , MBS , and BS11 , and will stream on Hikari TV and dTV Channel.

Funimation will stream the series as it airs.

Shōta Ihata ( Girlish Number , Domestic Girlfriend ) is directing the anime at diomedéa . Masakazu Ishikawa ( Squid Girl , World Break: Aria of Curse for a Holy Swordsman ) is designing the characters, and Wataru Watari ( Girlish Number series composition, My Youth Romantic Comedy Is Wrong, As I Expected light novel author) is overseeing the series scripts. Kenichi Kuroda ( Hatena Illusion ) is composing the music, and singer Aira Yūki is the music producer at Lantis . Yayoi Tateishi is the sound director at Bit Groove Production. Aira Yūki is performing the opening theme song "Blessing," and NOW ON AIR are performing the ending theme song "Page for Tomorrow."

Seven Seas Entertainment has licensed both the novel series and its manga adaptation, and the publisher describes the story:

Sei, a 20-year-old office worker, is whisked away to a whole new world. Unfortunately for Sei, the ritual that summoned her—meant to produce a “Saint” who would banish the dark magic—brought two people over instead of one. And everyone prefers the second girl over Sei?! But this is just fine by Sei, who leaves the royal palace to set up shop making potions and cosmetics with her newfound magic. Business is booming, and this might not be such a bad life, after all...as long as her supposed Sainthood doesn't come back to haunt her.

Tachibana launched the novels on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narou" website in 2016. Kadokawa published the first volume in print in February 2017, with illustrations by Yasuyuki Syuri . Fujiazuki 's manga adaptation launched on Comic Walker as part of Kadokawa 's "Flos Comic" website in July 2017.