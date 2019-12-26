Plunderer Anime Streams TV Ad, Reveals 2 New Characters

The official website for the anime of Suu Minazuki 's Plunderer manga began streaming a commercial for the anime on Thursday.

The staff also revealed two more cast members:

Hiroki Touchi as Alec



Toshihiko Seki as Schumelmann



Funimation also began streaming a video on Tuesday that features English dub voice actors Eric Vale and Sarah Wiedenheft .

Plunderer is coming to Funimation in Winter 2020!



Listen in as voice actors Eric Vale and Sarah Wiedenheft share a sneak peek into the story and its main characters, Licht and Hina.

The series will premiere on the Tokyo MX and KBS Kyoto stations on Wednesday, January 8 at 25:05 (effectively, Thursday, January 9 at 1:05 a.m.). It will also run on the TV Aichi , Sun TV , BS11 , and AT-X channels, as well as stream on the d Anime Store in Japan (with streaming by other services planned). Funimation will stream the anime as it airs in Japan.

Yen Press has licensed the "heroic action fantasy" manga, and the company describes the story:

It's the year 305 of the Alcian calendar, and the world is controlled by numbers. Every human born is branded with a "Count,” which could mean anything from the number of kilometers walked to the amount of people who have said your food is tasty. And if your Count drops to 0… you'll be sent into the Abyss! After Hina's mother's Count dropped to 0, her last request is for Hina to look for the Legendary Red Baron.

The previously revealed cast includes:

Hiroyuki Kanbe ( Oreimo both seasons, Gonna be the Twin-Tail!! ) is directing the anime series at studio Geek Toys ( RErideD ). Masashi Suzuki ( Isuca , Lord of Vermilion: The Crimson King , Minami-ke: Okawari ) is overseeing the series scripts, and Yuka Takashina ( Dance with Devils ), Yūki Fukuchi (chief animation director for Bakuon!! ), and Hiroki Fukuda (key animator for I want to eat your pancreas ) are designing the characters. Miku Itō performs the show's opening theme song "Plunderer," and Rina Honnizumi (the voice of Hina) performs the ending theme song "Countless Days."