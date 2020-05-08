Trigger's SSSS.Dynazenon Anime Reveals Cast, Visual

The official website for Tsuburaya Productions and Trigger 's new SSSS.Dynazenon anime project revealed the anime's main cast and visual on Friday.

The cast includes:

The anime is listed as being part of the "Gridman Universe." The companies have not yet revealed the format of the project.

"Gridman" is credited with the original work, and Akira Amemiya is returning from SSSS.Gridman to direct the anime at Trigger . Other returning staff members include Keiichi Hasegawa as scriptwriter, Masaru Sakamoto as character designer, and Shiro Sagisu as composer.

The 12-episode SSSS.Gridman anime premiered in October 2018. The anime was a collaboration between the anime studio Trigger and Tsuburaya Productions — the creator of the Ultraman franchise and the original 1993-1994 live-action tokusatsu (special-effects) series Denkō Chōjin Gridman . Crunchyroll and Funimation streamed the anime as it aired, and Funimation also streamed an English dub for the anime.

The anime has since inspired a stage play adaptation, a manga adaptation, multiple manga spinoffs, and a novel spinoff. The stage play was slated for this spring but was cancelled due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Sources: SSSS.Dynazenon anime's website, Comic Natalie