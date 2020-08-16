News
Virtual Crunchyroll Expo Event to Host Tonikawa, Hayate the Combat Butler Creator Kenjirō Hata
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Crunchyroll announced on Thursday that the virtual version of its Crunchyroll Expo convention on September 4-6 will feature the following guests:
- Kenjirō Hata, artist of the TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You, Hayate the Combat Butler manga
- Akari Kitō, voice actress of Tsukasa in the TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You anime
- Shunichi Toki, voice actor of Glenn Leitbeit in the Monster Girl Doctor anime
Previous announced guests at the convention include:
- Arthell Isom, CEO of D'Art Shtajio
- Yongje Park, The God of High School series creator
- Masahiko Komino, Gibiate anime's director and character designer
- Sōma Saitō, voice actor of Tadashi Yamaguchi in Haikyu!! anime
- Yoshikatsu Kimura, EX-ARM anime's director
- Writer Jeho Son and artist Kwangsu Lee of Noblesse manwha
- Tsukasa Kiryu, So I'm a Spider, So What? light novel's artist
- Cast members from Rent-A-Girlfriend including: Sora Amamiya (Chizuru Mizuhara), Aoi Yūki (Mami Nanami), Nao Tōyama (Ruka Sarashina), and Rie Takahashi (Sumi Sakurasawa).
- Staff of The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter including: director Kenta Onishi (Little Witch Academia key animator, My Roommate is a Cat episode director), line producer Yuki Yamada (Baby Steps, My Roommate is a Cat), and editor of light novel series and manga adaptation Satoshi Shoji
- Okina Baba, So I'm a Spider, So What? light novel's author
Crunchyroll announced on June 3 that it canceled this year's physical Crunchyroll Expo due to the nature of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19), and in order to emphasize the health of attendees, staff, exhibitors, and guests.
The next physical Crunchyroll Expo will take place on August 6-8, 2021 at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California. Crunchyroll had announced in November that it was partnering with pop culture events organizer ReedPop to produce this year's event at the same convention center from September 4-6.
Source: Email correspondence