Funimation Announces Warlords of Sigrdrifa Anime's English Dub, Cast

Funimation announced on Friday that it will begin streaming an English dub for Aniplex 's original anime Warlords of Sigrdrifa ( Senyoku no Sigrdrifa ) on Saturday. The company also revealed the English dub cast.

The English cast includes:

The anime's first episode premiered on Tokyo MX , BS11 , and other channels as a one-hour special on October 3. Funimation is streaming the series from Aniplex . The anime will have 12 episodes.

Hirotaka Tokuda ( Record of Grancrest War , Sword Art Online: Alicization episode director) is directing the anime at A-1 Pictures . Takumi Yokota ( Mitsuboshi Colors , Wave, Listen to Me! ) is adapting Takuya Fujima 's original character designs for animation. Graphinica is handling the CG animation. Shigeo Komori ( From the New World , High School Fleet ) and Hajime Hyakkoku ( Saekano: How to Raise a Boring Girlfriend , New Game! ) are composing the music. Novelist Tappei Nagatsuki ( Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- ) is supervising and writing the series scripts. Takaaki Suzuki is in charge of the world-building and research, after performing similar roles for Strike Witches and Girls und Panzer and later co-creating High School Fleet .

Akari Nanawo is performing the opening theme song "Higher's High," and Spira Spica are performing the ending song "Sayonara Namida" (Goodbye, Tears).

In the anime's original story, the Pillars suddenly appeared above Earth, threatening all life. A god who called himself Odin came to the aid of humanity as it was driven to near complete defeat. To counter the Pillars, Odin declared a counterattack by bequeathing humanity with the battle maidens Walküres and the "herocraft" as their wings.

Several years later, the battle between humanity and Pillars rages on, with men supporting the Walküres as they soar through the treacherous skies to save the world. Japan is no exception. Three Walküres confront the giant Pillar looming over sacred Mt. Fuji. Each Walküre is skilled, but each also has issues. And now, an ace pilot has arrived from Europe.