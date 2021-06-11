Peacock Adds Free RetroCrush Streaming Anime Channel

Digital Media Rights announced on Thursday that it has launched a free, 24-hour anime streaming channel for RetroCrush as part of NBC Universal's Peacock streaming service . Peacock will also add the following anime to its streaming service in the coming months:

RetroCrush is a free, ad-supported video-on-demand service available in the United States and Canada. The service has apps on iOS, Android, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV , and smart TVs, in addition to being available on browsers. The service launched in March 2020 with 12 titles, and has since added over 50 more titles to the service. A free ad-supported television (FAST) version of RetroCrush launched through the STIRR streaming service in July 2020.

Digital Media Rights stated to ANN that its goal with the streaming service is to "serve as a community built for the consumption and discussion of the Golden Age of Japanese animation, (and some not so retro), from the perspectives of pop culture, fandom, art, internet memes & more."

The service plans to include a library of content that "hasn't had proper streaming releases outside of Japan."

RetroCrush 's streaming partners include Discotek Media , TMS , NHK , Studio Pierrot , AMG, and Happinet, among others.

Pluto TV added a RetroCrush programming block to its 'Anime All Day' channel on March 4. The channel has 8-hour RetroCrush blocks on Thursdays and Saturdays.

Source: Email correspondence