Tales of Luminaria Anime Reveals New Trailer, 10-Minute Preview of 1st Episode

The official YouTube channel for Bandai Namco Entertainment 's Tales of series began streaming the third trailer for Tales of Luminaria the Fateful Crossroad , Kamikaze Douga 's anime adaptation of the Tales of Luminaria smartphone game in English and Japanese. The channel also began streaming the first 10 minutes of the anime's first episode in Japanese.

English

Japanese

10-minute clip of first episode

The anime will debut on streaming services in Japan on January 21. Funimation and other services will begin streaming the anime on January 20 PST.

Bandai Namco Entertainment 's Tales of Luminaria smartphone game launched in Japan on November 3 and outside of Japan on November 4.

The English/Japanese casts include:

Frederic and Keina Suda perform the game's inspiration song "Answer."

The Tales of Arise role-playing game recently launched for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on September 10 in the West and on September 9 in Japan.

Sources: Tales of series' YouTube channel, Funimation (Liam Dempsey)



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.