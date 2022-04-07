Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These Season 3 Previews Part III in Trailer

Final film in 'season' opens in Japan on May 13

The official website for Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These , the new anime of Yoshiki Tanaka 's epic science fiction novels Legend of the Galactic Heroes , began streaming a trailer for the third and final part of the anime's third season on Friday.

The season is debuting as features in theaters (similar to previous seasons) under the title Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These Gekitotsu (Clash). The first two features opened on March 4 and April 1, and the third feature will open on May 13. The third season is also running on television for 24 episodes (numbered as episodes 25-48 in the overall series).

Hiroyuki Sawano scored and arranged the season's theme song, "dust," which is also the professional debut of YouTube cover song artist SennaRin . The artist cAnON wrote the lyrics.

Crunchyroll began streaming the anime's third season in March, and began streaming an English dub on Thursday.

Game developer Aiming is making Ginga Eiyū Densetsu : Die Neue Saga (Legend of the Galactic Heroes: The New Saga), a new smartphone strategy game based on the anime.

