Call of the Night Anime Unveils 'Climax' Video, New Cast Member

The official website for the television anime of Kotoyama 's Call of the Night ( Yofukashi no Uta ) manga revealed a new "climax" promotional video for the anime on Friday. The video introduces a new cast member.

Miyuki Sawashiro joins the cast Anko Uguisu, a detective that meets Kō and explains that she is looking for Akihito Akiyama, but is getting close to Kō for other reasons.

The anime premiered on July 7. HIDIVE is streaming the anime with English subtitles as it airs in Japan. HIDIVE also debuted an English dub on Thursday.

Tomoyuki Itamura ( Monogatari series) is directing the anime at LIDEN FILMS with Tetsuya Miyanishi ( Josee, The Tiger and the Fish ) as the chief director. Michiko Yokote ( Bleach , Shirobako , Prison School , Cowboy Bebop ) is writing the scripts. Haruka Sagawa ( Happy-Go-Lucky Days ) is designing the characters.

Creepy Nuts performs the opening theme song "Datenshi" (Fallen Angel) and ending theme song "Yofukashi no Uta" (Call of the Night). The duo also performs insert songs for the anime.

Viz Media licensed the Call of the Night manga, and it will release the ninth volume in English on September 13. It describes the manga:

Nanakusa is a vampire. That's okay with human Ko. He wants to be one too. But transformation doesn't come that easily... When Nazuna invites Ko to spend the night at her place in an abandoned building, he's stoked! But then he awakens to kisses on his neck with a little too much bite to them... Is it just the delicious taste of his blood that makes her meet him night after night for late-night adventures, conversation and...naps? Or something else? Then, when a cute girl from Yamori's past shows up and competes for his attention, his budding relationship with the undead is put to the test!

Kotoyama ( Dagashi Kashi ) launched the Call of the Night manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine in August 2019. Shogakukan published the 12th compiled book volume on July 15.