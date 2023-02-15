Cai Chang Streams Chinese-Subtitled Trailer for Break of Dawn Anime Film

Film opens in Taiwan on February 24

Taiwanese film distributor Cai Chang Asia began streaming a Chinese-subtitled trailer for its screening of the anime film of Tetsuya Imai 's Break of Dawn ( Bokura no Yoake ) manga on Tuesday. The screening will open in Taiwan on February 24.

©今井哲也・講談社／2022「ぼくらのよあけ」製作委員会

The film opened in Japan in October 2022.

The cast members include:

Tomoyuki Kurokawa ( Dragonar Academy , Psychic Detective Yakumo ) directed the anime at Zero-G . Dai Sato ( Eureka Seven script supervisor, 10 Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex episodes, three Cowboy Bebop episodes) wrote the screenplay, and pomodorosa ( Listeners, Deca-Dence ) was the original animation character designer and concept designer. Takahiko Yoshida ( Cells at Work! , Big Windup! ) was the animation character designer and chief animation director, and Masaru Yokoyama (2019-2021 Fruits Basket , Your Lie in April , Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans ) composed the music. GAGA and Avex Pictures are distributing the film.

Daichi Miura performed the film's theme song "Itsushika" (Before You Know It).

The original "juvenile science fiction" manga's story is set in the near-future year of 2049, where humanity has become aware for a number of years that the Earth will have an unavoidable collision with a large-scale comet. The manga's story focuses on Yūma, a boy obsessed with space, robots, and the impending collision. He has an encounter with an extraterrestrial being, which he finds out is connected to the incoming comet.

Tetsuya Imai ( Alice & Zouroku ) launched the manga in Kodansha 's Afternoon magazine in January 2011.