My Clueless First Friend Anime Reveals April 9 Premiere, More Cast, Visual, Ending Theme Artist

The official website for the television anime of Taku Kawamura 's My Clueless First Friend ( Jijou wo Shiranai Tenkousei ga Guigui Kuru. ) manga streamed on Tuesday the anime's 15-second commercial, where it revealed its April 9 premiere. The website also revealed the anime's key visual, additional cast, and ending theme song artist.

The anime's additional cast includes:

Wakana Maruoka as Sumire Kasahara

Kōhei Amasaki as Kotarō Kitagawa

Jun Fukuyama as Akane's Dad

The anime will premiere on April 9 in Japan on the Tokyo MX channel, at 10:00 p.m. JST. It will then air on Yomiuri TV and TV Aichi on April 10, BS Fuji on April 11, and on Animax on April 15. The anime will also stream in advance in Japan on the ABEMA service on April 2. Crunchyroll will stream the anime as it airs in Japan.

Kitri will perform the anime's ending theme song "Kokorone," and Reina Kondo will perform the opening theme song "Alcor to Polaris."

The anime stars:

Konomi Kohara as Akane Nishimura

as Akane Nishimura Shizuka Ishigami as Taiyō Takada.

as Taiyō Takada. Kengo Kawanishi as Daichi Hino

as Daichi Hino Reina Kondo as Umi Adachi

as Umi Adachi Atsumi Tanezaki as Yukiko Takada

Shigenori Kageyama ( DYNAMIC CHORD , Himawari! , Himawari Too!! ) is directing the anime at St.Signpost , and Chikashi Kadekaru ( Mieruko-chan , Juni Taisen: Zodiac War ) is designing the characters. Takafumi Hoshikawa (2001 Shaman King storyboard, unit director) and Shogo Yasukawa ( Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma , Ayakashi Triangle ) are in charge of the series scripts, and Toshio Masuda ( Kamisama Kiss , Naruto ) is composing the music.

Square Enix Manga & Books licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

One lonely, gloomy fifth-grade girl is the target of her classmates' relentless bullying and teasing—that is, until a new kid arrives on the scene. Friendly Takada is as clueless as he is well-meaning, but somehow he possesses the magic ability to start drawing "Grim Reaper" Nishimura out of her shell. As the elementary schoolers experience all the fun of a childhood summer together—from going to the pool to picking sunflowers to watching fireworks—an unusual friendship blossoms!

Kawamura launched the ongoing manga in Square Enix 's Gangan Joker magazine in May 2018.