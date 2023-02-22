×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Chainsaw Man and Demon Slayer Dub Actors Will Attend Birmingham Convention in June

posted on by Andrew Osmond
Ryan Colt Levy and Zach Aguilar will attend AnimeCon UK on June 17 and 18; Naruto dub actor Maile Flanagan will also attend

The AnimeCon UK convention, to be held in the NEC Birmingham convention centre on June 17 and 18, has announced that the lead dub voice actors from Chainsaw Man and Demon Slayer will be attending: Ryan Colt Levy (pictured right), who voices Denji in Chainsaw Man, and Zach Aguilar (pictured below left) who voices Tanjiro in Demon Slayer.

Ryan Colt Levy's other roles include Shisuto Naruse in Komi Can't Communicate and Dr. John H. Watson in Moriarty the Patriot.

Zach Aguilar's other voice roles include Koichi in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable, and Genos in One-Punch Man.

Maile Flanagan, the dub actor of Naruto, will also attend the event.

AnimeCon UK will take place at the NEC Birmingham on June 17 and 18.

discuss this in the forum (2 posts) |
bookmark/share with: short url

this article has been modified since it was originally posted; see change history

News homepage / archives