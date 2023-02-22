Chainsaw Man and Demon Slayer Dub Actors Will Attend Birmingham Convention in June

andwill attend AnimeCon UK on June 17 and 18;dub actorwill also attend

The AnimeCon UK convention, to be held in the NEC Birmingham convention centre on June 17 and 18, has announced that the lead dub voice actors from Chainsaw Man and Demon Slayer will be attending: Ryan Colt Levy (pictured right), who voices Denji in Chainsaw Man , and Zach Aguilar (pictured below left) who voices Tanjiro in Demon Slayer .

Ryan Colt Levy 's other roles include Shisuto Naruse in Komi Can't Communicate and Dr. John H. Watson in Moriarty the Patriot .

Zach Aguilar 's other voice roles include Koichi in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable , and Genos in One-Punch Man .

Maile Flanagan , the dub actor of Naruto , will also attend the event.