GoRA, King Records' Ayaka: A Story of Bonds Original Anime's Voice Drama Reveals July Premiere

New character visual also revealed

The official website for GoRA and King Records ' original anime project Ayaka: A Story of Bonds and Wounds started streaming a voice drama on Saturday, which revealed the anime's July premiere.

The voice drama features Yūto Uemura 's character Yukito Yanagi and Takuma Terashima 's character Jingi Sagawa. Yukito arrives on the island, and Jingi shows him around, while confusing him with some "Ayaka dialect" words. The below video is in Japanese dub , without English subtitles.

The anime's website also revealed a new character visual of Yukito and Jingi by the anime's original character designer redjuice .

© GoRA・KINGRECORDS／Project AYAKA

The anime will premiere in July on the Tokyo MX and BS11 channels. The anime will also stream on FOD, and other streaming services in Japan.

The anime's other cast members include Yuichiro Umehara as Aka Ibuki, and Kousuke Toriumi as Haruaki Karuma. Toriumi replaced Takahiro Sakurai for the role, when the anime's staff announced that they will replace Sakurai "due to various circumstances."

©GoRA・KINGRECORDS／Project AYAKA

GoRA

redjuice

Smile Down the Runway

) is directing the anime atis supervising and writing the series scripts. The artist) is drafting the original character designs, and) is drawing the finalized character designs.is the production designer.

Kana Shibue ( Descending Stories: Showa Genroku Rakugo Shinju , Sasaki and Miyano , Shenmue the Animation ) is composing the music, and King Records is producing the music. Ryō Tanaka is directing the sound at Bit Grooove Promotion . angela is performing the opening theme song "AYAKASHI," and saji is performing the ending theme song "Flashback."

GoRA and GoHands ' K television anime series premiered in October 2013, and had several movie and manga adaptations, as well as manga spinoff stories.

Sources: Ayaka anime's website, MoCa News