News
The Concierge at Hokkyoku Department Store Anime Film Reveals 14 More Cast Members
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The official website for the anime film of Tsuchika Nishimura's The Concierge at Hokkyoku Department Store (Hokkyoku Hyakkaten no Concierge-san) manga revealed 14 more cast members on Monday.
The new cast includes:
- Kenjiro Tsuda as Wally
- Danshun Tatekawa as Laughing Owl (Husband)
- Sumi Shimamoto as Laughing Owl (Wife)
- Minako Kotobuki as Sea Mink (Daughter)
- Hiroshi Yanaka as Sea Mink (Father)
- Hiroki Nanami as Male Peacock
- Marika Kano as Female Peacock
- Miyu Irino as Japanese Wolf
- Kana Hanazawa as Female Japanese Wolf
- Ayumu Murase as Barbary Lion
- Emiri Suyama as Female Barbary Lion
- Kyoko Hikami as Caribbean Monk Seal
- Risa Shimizu as Paradise Parrot
- Sumire Morohoshi as Cat
The film will open this fall. The previously announced cast includes:
- Natsumi Kawaida as Akino, the protagonist
- Takeo Ōtsuka as Eruru, a penguin who always wanders around the store
- Nobuo Tobita as Tōdō, the ever-present floor manager
- Megumi Han as Mori, a senior concierge
- Natsumi Fujiwara as Iwase, a senior concierge
- Eiji Yoshitomi as Maruki, a veteran concierge
- Jun Fukuyama as the Maître d' of the store's restaurant
- Yūichi Nakamura as Tokiwa, a salesman who looks sternly at Akino
Electronic music producer tofubeats is composing the film's music. Chiyo Morita (Run with the Wind episode animation director) is serving as character designer and chief animation director.
Yoshimi Itazu ("Pigtails," Welcome to the Ballroom, key animation on Popin Q) is making his directorial debut on a feature anime film, with Satomi Ooshima (Hataraki Man, Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko, Raven of the Inner Palace) penning the script and Aniplex distributing. Production I.G is producing the film.
The manga centers on a new concierge at a mysterious department store where all the customers are animals. As a concierge, she tries to read her peculiar customers and try to make appropriate recommendations to them.
Nishimura launched the manga in Shogakukan's Big Comic Zōkan magazine in November 2016, and ended it in 2020 with two volumes. The manga won the Excellence Award for the Ministry of Cultural Affairs' 25th Japan Media Arts Festival Awards in 2022.
Sources: The Concierge at Hokkyoku Department Store anime's website, Comic Natalie