New Tokyo Revengers Stage Play Reveals Cast

Play based on Christmas Showdown arc runs in Osaka on December 22-25, Tokyo on December 29-January 8

Shо̄ Arai as Taiju Shiba

Ryosei Tanaka as Hakkai Shiba

Haruna Iikubo as Yuzuha Shiba

as Yuzuha Shiba Yōjirō Itokawa as Seishū Inui

as Seishū Inui Shōhei Hashimoto as Hajime Kokonoi

as Hajime Kokonoi Momoka Itо̄ as Emma Sano

The official website for the new stage play based on'srevealed the cast on Wednesday. The newly announced cast includes:

The cast, which features returning members, includes:

Tsubasa Kizu as Takemichi Hanagaki

as Takemichi Hanagaki Keisuke Ueda as Chifuyu Matsuno

as Chifuyu Matsuno Kotone Hanase as Hinata Tachibana

as Hinata Tachibana Jun Noguchi as Naoto Tachibana (Tokyo performance only)

Rita Aizawa as Takashi Mitsuya

Kazuya Yūki as Tetta Kisaki

Shūji Kikuchi as Shūji Hanma

Tomoru Akazawa as Kazutora Hanemiya

as Kazutora Hanemiya Daichi Nakashima as Haruki Hayashida

as Haruki Hayashida Shо̄ Jinnai as Ken Ryūgūji

Ryo Matsuda as Manjirō Sano

Naohiro Ise is returning to direct the play.

The new stage play will open in Higashi Osaka City Cultural Creation Center in Osaka from December 22-25, and at the Shinagawa Prince Hotel's Stellar Ball in Tokyo from December 29 to January 8. The play will adapt the series' Christmas Showdown arc.

The series' first stage play opened in August 2021, and the second play opened in March 2022.

Wakui launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in March 2017, and ended the series in November 2022. Weekly Shōnen Magazine is serializing the Tokyo Revengers Extra spinoff manga about the founders of the Tokyo Manji Gang.

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Watching the news, Takemichi Hanagaki learns that his girlfriend from way back in middle school, Hinata Tachibana, has died. The only girlfriend he ever had was just killed by a villainous group known as the Tokyo Manji Gang. He lives in a crappy apartment with thin walls, and his six-years-younger boss treats him like an idiot. Plus, he's a complete and total virgin … At the height of his rock-bottom life, he suddenly time-leaps twelve years back to his middle school days!! To save Hinata, and change the life he spent running away, hopeless part-timer Takemichi must aim for the top of Kanto's most sinister delinquent gang!!

The manga's first television anime adaptation premiered in April 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The anime's Tokyo Revengers: Christmas Showdown arc premiered on January 7 and aired for 13 episodes. Disney+ and Hulu streamed the series as it aired. The Tokyo Revengers: Tenjiku Arc ( Tokyo Revengers : Tenjiku-hen ) anime will premiere in Japan in October on MBS , TV Tokyo , and AT-X .

The first live-action film based on the manga opened in Japan in July 2021 and was the #1 live-action film in Japan in 2021. Crunchyroll is streaming the film. The first of the two sequel live-action films Chi no Halloween -Unmei- (Bloody Halloween -Fate-) opened in Japan on April 21, while the second film Chi no Halloween -Kessen- (Bloody Halloween -Decisive Battle-) opened in Japan on June 30.