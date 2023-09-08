Tearmoon Empire TV Anime Reveals 2nd Promo Video, 4 More Cast Members

The official website for the television anime adaptation of Nozomu Mochitsuki 's Tearmoon Empire light novel series began streaming the show's second promotional video on Friday. The video previews the show's opening theme song.

The website also revealed four more cast members.

© 餅月望・TOブックス／ティアムーン帝国物語製作委員会2023

The anime will premiere on October 7 on theandchannels at 25:00 JST (effectively, October 8 at 1:00 a.m.), and onat 26:38 JST (effectively, October 8 at 2:38 a.m.).

The previously announced cast includes:

Yūshi Ibe ( The Greatest Demon Lord is Reborn as a Typical Nobody assistant director) is directing the anime at SILVER LINK . Deko Akao ( Komi Can't Communicate , The Case Study of Vanitas ) is in charge of the series scripts. Mai Otsuka ( The Demon Girl Next Door , Non Non Biyori ) is designing the characters. Kōji Fujimoto of Sus4 Inc. is composing the music. Sumire Uesaka , who stars in the series as Mia Luna Tearmoon, is performing the show's opening theme song "Happy End Princess," and KanoeRana is performing the ending theme song "Queen of the Night."

J-Novel Club licensed the novel series and the manga adaptation, and it describes the story:

Surrounded by the hate-filled gazes of her people, the selfish princess of the fallen Tearmoon Empire, Mia, takes one last look at the bleeding sun before the guillotine blade falls... Only to wake back up as a twelve-year-old! With time rewound and a second chance at life dropped into her lap, she sets out to right the countless wrongs that plague the ailing Empire. Corrupt governance? Check. Border troubles? Check. Natural calamities and economic strife? Check. My, seems like a lot of work. Hard work and Mia don't mix, so she seeks out the aid of others, starting with her loyal maid, Anne, and the brilliant minister, Ludwig. Together, they strive day and night to restore the Empire. Little by little, their tireless efforts begin to change the course of history, pushing the whole of the continent toward a new future. And why did the selfish princess have a change of heart, you ask? Simple—she didn't. She's just terrified of the guillotine. They hurt like hell, and Mia hates pain more than work.

Nozomu Mochitsuki launched the novel series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in August 2018, and TO Books began publishing the novels in print with illustrations by Gilse in June 2019. TO Books published the first volume of Mizu Morino 's manga adaptation in January 2020. The manga is ongoing.