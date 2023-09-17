Firefighter Daigo: Rescuer in Orange Anime Announces More Cast, Ending Song Artist LMYK

The Kyoto International Manga Anime Fair announced two more cast members and the ending theme song for Firefighter Daigo: Rescuer in Orange , the television anime of Masahito Soda and Kuro Tomiyama 's Megumi no Daigo: Kyūkoku no Orange manga, on Sunday. The event held an advance screening of the anime's first episode with a talk show segment.

Katsuyuki Konishi (image above, left) and Takehito Koyasu (image above, right) join the anime's cast as Daigo Asahina and Shirō Amakasu, respectively. Daigo Asahina (not to be confused with Daigo Toake) is the "legendary rescue squad member" who starred in the earlier Firefighter! Daigo of Fire Company M ( Megumi no Daigo ) manga. Shirō Amakasu is Daigo Asahina's partner. Konishi noted that he used to read that earlier manga, so he could not be more thrilled to assume this special role.

Wataru Takagi and Kazuya Ichijō played Daigo Asahina and Shirō Amakasu, respectively, in the 2000 anime film adaptation of the Firefighter! Daigo of Fire Company M manga .

Singer-songwriter LMYK performs the new anime's ending theme song "Perfect World."

The anime will premiere on theandchannels on September 30 at 5:30 p.m. JST (4:30 a.m. EDT).will stream the anime as it airs in Japan.

The anime stars:

Crunchyroll describes the series:

The story of how three young firefighters destined to save Japan grow in spirit! Toake Daigo burns with remarkable talent and unparalleled determination. Onoda Shun struggles against the walls blocking his own path. Nakamura Yuki hopes to become one of the few female members of the special rescue corps known as "Orange." When these three young firefighters who share the goal of becoming members of Orange come together, the story of how Japan will one day be saved begins... and what looms before them is a crisis that endangers the entire country!

Masahiko Murata ( Naruto Shippūden , To Your Eternity ) is directing the series at Brains Base . Hitomi Tsuruta ( World Trigger ) and Koji Yabuno ( Space Brothers ) are designing the characters. Shinzō Fujita ( To Your Eternity ) is in charge of series composition.

Soda and Tomiyama launched the manga in Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Magazine in October 2020.

Viz Media published all 20 volumes of Soda's original Firefighter! Daigo of Fire Company M ( Megumi no Daigo ) manga. Soda serialized the original manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine from 1995 to 1999.

Source: Comic Natalie