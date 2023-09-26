Migi & Dali Anime's 2nd Promo Video Reveals Ending Theme Song

The official website for the television anime of Nami Sano 's Migi & Dali ( Migi to Dali ) manga unveiled on Tuesday the second main promotional video. The video reveals and previews the ending theme song "Skyline" by Nulbarich .

The anime's first Blu-ray Disc box will ship on February 14 with six episodes, and the second box will ship on March 13 with seven episodes, for a total of 13 episodes.

©佐野菜見・KADOKAWA／ビーバーズ

The anime will premiere on thechannel and theservice (in Japan) on October 2 at 10:00 p.m. (9:00 a.m. EDT), and it will also run onandchannels, as well as other streaming services.

Sano ( Haven't You Heard? I'm Sakamoto ) launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Harta magazine in July 2017. Kadokawa describes the story:

Under the table is the angel's secret. The boy's name was Hitori. A stork brought the angel into the lives of a middle-aged couple who were not blessed with children. His parents were kind, his house spacious, and his meals hot. But to protect the happiness he had received, Hitori continued to hide an important secret from his parents.

The anime stars:

Mankyū ( PUCHIM@S , DD Fist of the North Star , Idolm@ster Cinderella Girls Theater ) is directing the anime at Geek Toys , and is also in charge of the series scripts, as well as serving as sound director. CompTown is credited for collaborating on the animation production. Ayumi Nishibata ( Otherside Picnic ) is designing the characters, and is also serving as chief animation director. Hiroko Sebu ( I want to eat your pancreas ) is composing the music.

The other staff members include:

Singer and songwriter Soraru and singer Rib perform the anime's opening theme song "Yūmagadoki" as the new unit Soraru to Rib .

Sano ended the manga in November 2021. The manga's seventh and final volume shipped in December 2021. Sano passed away on August 5 at 36 years old.

Sources: Migi & Dali anime's website, Comic Natalie





