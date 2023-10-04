I'm Giving the Disgraced Noble Lady I Rescued a Crash Course in Naughtiness Anime's 3rd Video Unveils More Cast

The official website for the television anime of Sametarō Fukada 's I'm Giving the Disgraced Noble Lady I Rescued a Crash Course in Naughtiness: I'll Spoil Her with Delicacies and Style to Make Her the Happiest Woman in the World! ( Konyaku Haki Sareta Reijō o Hirotta Ore ga, Ikenai Koto o Oshiekomu -Oishi Mono o Tabesasete Oshare o Sasete, Sekai Ichi Shiawase na Shōjo ni Produce!- ) light novel series debuted its third promotional video on Wednesday. The video announces five more cast members.

The newly announced cast members are:

Rika Nagae as Dorothea Gri'mm Wallenstein, a best-selling novelist

© ふか田さめたろう／主婦と生活社・イケナイ教製作委員会 as Dorothea Gri'mm Wallenstein, a best-selling novelist Shin'ichirō Kamio as Yor, Dorotea's editor

© ふか田さめたろう／主婦と生活社・イケナイ教製作委員会 Hikaru Midorikawa as Harvey Crawford, Eruca's father, Allen's adoptive father, and the head of the Athena Magic Academy

© ふか田さめたろう／主婦と生活社・イケナイ教製作委員会 Akari Kitō as Liselotte Crawford, Eruca's mother and Allen's adoptive mother

© ふか田さめたろう／主婦と生活社・イケナイ教製作委員会 Makoto Furukawa as Cecil, a prince of Niiruzu Kingdom

© ふか田さめたろう／主婦と生活社・イケナイ教製作委員会

© ふか田さめたろう／主婦と生活社・イケナイ教製作委員会

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing Ichiho Katsura 's manga adaptation of the novels in English, and it describes the story:

What does a young noblewoman freshly betrayed by her betrothed need most? A crash course in everything naughty! And who better to teach her than the feared hermit sorcerer who for some reason can't help but pamper her to no end?

The anime's main cast includes:

Takashi Asami (episode director for Black Clover , Pretty Boy Detective Club ) is directing the anime at Zero-G and Digital Network Animation . Hiroki Uchida ( Requiem of the Rose King , Whisper Me a Love Song ) is overseeing the series scripts, Miori Suzuki (key animator for Lupin III: The Woman Called Fujiko Mine , Nisemonogatari ) is designing the characters, and Masato Kōda ( KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world!! , Domestic Girlfriend ) is composing the music. Yui Hizuki is performing the opening theme song "Ikenai Etranger."

Saori Hayami performs the anime's ending theme song "Graceful World" as her character Charlotte Evans.

The anime will premiere on October 4 on the TOKYO MX channel at 10:00 p.m. JST (9:00 a.m. EDT), and on BS Fuji at 24:30 JST (effectively, October 5 at 12:30 a.m.). The anime will then air on AT-X on October 5 at 9:30 p.m. JST. Crunchyroll will stream the anime starting on October 4.

Fukada launched the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website in August 2019, where it is currently still serializing. Shufu to Seikatsu Sha published the first print novel volume of the story in March 2020, with illustrations by Sakura Miwabe . Ichiho Katsura launched a manga adaptation on Shufu to Seikatsu Sha 's Pash Up! manga website in 2020.