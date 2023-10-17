The Saint's Magic Power Is Omnipotent Season 2 Anime's English Dub Reveals Cast, Premiere

©橘由華・珠梨やすゆき／KADOKAWA／「聖女の魔力は万能ですⅡ」製作委員会

announced that it will begin streaming the Englishfor the second television anime season based onand's) light novel series on Tuesday.

The English cast, which features returning and new members, includes:

Additional voices include Carson Wright , Alex Moore , Molly Searcy , Marianne Bray , Erica Muse , Ciarán Strange , Ryan Negron , Mauricio Ortiz-Segura , and Comona Lewin .

Caitlin Glass is directing the dub . Samantha Herek is producing. Heather Walker is writing the English script. Gino Palencia is the ADR mixer, and Jamal Roberson is the ADR engineer.

The anime premiered on AT-X , Tokyo MX , MBS , BS11 , and the Lemino streaming service on October 3. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.

The anime's main cast and most of its main staff members are returning from the first season. Scott MacDonald replaces Tomoyasu Hosoi as art director. Katsuhiro Kawano is now credited as music producer (not to be confused with returning staff member Aira Yūki , who is still credited for "music produce"). Aira Yūki performs the opening theme song "Semisweet Afternoon." Aina Suzuki performs the ending theme song "Lilac Melody."

Seven Seas Entertainment has licensed both the novel series and its manga adaptation, and the publisher describes the story:

Sei, a 20-year-old office worker, is whisked away to a whole new world. Unfortunately for Sei, the ritual that summoned her—meant to produce a “Saint” who would banish the dark magic—brought two people over instead of one. And everyone prefers the second girl over Sei?! But this is just fine by Sei, who leaves the royal palace to set up shop making potions and cosmetics with her newfound magic. Business is booming, and this might not be such a bad life, after all...as long as her supposed Sainthood doesn't come back to haunt her.

The first season premiered in April 2021. Funimation streamed the series as it aired, and it also streamed an English dub .

Tachibana launched the novels on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narou" website in 2016. Kadokawa published the first volume in print in February 2017, with illustrations by Yasuyuki Syuri . Fujiazuki 's manga adaptation launched on Comic Walker as part of Kadokawa 's "Flos Comic" website in July 2017.

