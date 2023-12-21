Laid-Back Camp Anime's 3rd Season Features Chiaki in New Main, Character Visuals

Series premieres in April 2024

The official website for the Laid-Back Camp franchise revealed the fourth main visual for Yurukyan△ Season 3 , the third anime season based on Afro 's Yurucamp ( Yurukyan△ , Laid-Back Camp Δ ) manga, on Thursday. The main visual, and a new character visual, feature Chiaki Ōgaki, voiced by Sayuri Hara .

The anime will premiere in April 2024.

The animation studio is changing from C-Station to 8-Bit . Shin Tosaka ( Infinite Stratos 2 ) is the new director, and Masafumi Sugiura ( Uma Musume Pretty Derby ) is now in charge of series composition. Hisanori Hashimoto (key animator for Attack on Titan , Guilty Crown ) is the new character designer, Akiyuki Tateyama returning as the composer, and Takeshi Takadera is returning as the sound director. The musical unit Kiminone is performing the opening theme song, and Asaka is returning to the franchise to perform the ending theme song.

Afro launched the manga in Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara Forward magazine in 2015, and moved it to Houbunsha 's Comic Fuz manga website in 2019. Yen Press began releasing the manga in English in March 2018.

An anime based on the manga premiered in January 2018, and Crunchyroll streamed the 12-episode series as it aired. Crunchyroll also streamed an English dub of the first season. The second season of the anime premiered in January 2021.

An anime film based on the manga opened in July 2022, and Crunchyroll began streaming the film in November 2022.

A live-action television series adaptation of the original manga premiered in January 2019.

The anime inspired MAGES ' Yurucamp Have a Nice Day! game that launched for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in November 2022. Gemdrops released the Laid-Back Camp - Virtual - Lake Motosu ( Yurucamp Virtual Camp Motosuko-hen) VR game in March 2021, and released the Laid-Back Camp - Virtual - Fumoto Campsite ( Yurucamp Virtual Camp Fumoto Camp Jō-hen) VR game in April 2022.

Laid-Back Camp All-in-one!! , the first smartphone game in the franchise , released worldwide in June.