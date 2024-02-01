Original Kimi ni Todoke Anime Gets English Dub

© DNDP, VAP, Shueisha, Production I.G

Netflix began streaming a new English dub for the first two seasons of the 2009-2011 television anime of Karuho Shiina 's Kimi ni Todoke - From Me to You manga.

The English dub cast for the first episode includes:

The manga tells the story of Sawako Kuronuma, nicknamed Sadako (from The Ring ) because her long black hair and pale skin makes her appear gloomy. The popular Shōta Kazehaya builds a friendship with Sawako that blossoms into romance.

Shiina began the main Kimi ni Todoke manga in Shueisha 's Bessatsu Margaret shōjo magazine in 2006, and ended it in November 2017. Shueisha published the manga's 30th and final compiled book volume in March 2018. Shiina ran the Kimi ni Todoke Bangaihen: Unmei no Hito ( Kimi ni Todoke Spinoff: Soulmate) spinoff manga in Bessatsu Margaret from April 2018 to May 2022.

The series has consistently ranked among the top-selling manga in Japan with 36 million copies in circulation (including digital copies). Viz Media publishes the English version of the manga, and published the 30th volume in December 2018.

© 椎名軽穂／集英社・Production I.G

Netflix

released both previous seasons of the television anime on home video. A live-action film adaptation opened in Japan in 2010. debuted a live-action series adaptation on March 2023.

The anime is getting a third television anime season. The first new season in 13 years will stream exclusively on Netflix worldwide in 2024.

Kenichi Matsuzawa (episode director on The Prince of Tennis , The Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These ) is directing at Production I.G . Tomoko Konparu (Nana, Nodame Cantabile , Uta no Prince-sama - Maji Love 1000% ) is returning from the first two seasons to oversee the series scripts, and she is also co-writing the scripts with Michiko Yokote ( Shirobako , Gintama ). The musicians of S.E.N.S. Project ( xxxHOLiC , My Love Story!! ) are also returning to compose the music.

Mamiko Noto (Sawako Kuronuma) and Daisuke Namikawa (Shōta Kazehaya) are reprising their lead voice roles in Kimi ni Todoke - From Me to You Season 3 ( Kimi ni Todoke 3rd Season ), and Production I.G is animating.

Source: Netflix via WTK