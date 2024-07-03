News
Otakon 2024 Hosts Blue Miburo Anime's 2 Producers & Lead Voice Actor Shuichiro Umeda
posted on by Anita Tai
The staff for Otakon 2024 announced on Tuesday that the convention is hosting Blue Miburo producers Hiroya Nakata and Nozomi Shimakura, plus the anime's lead voice actor Shūichirō Umeda, at this year's convention.
Nakata serves as a producer on the anime, and has produced for the Firefighter Daigo: Rescuer in Orange, My Hero Academia, and Detective Conan: Zero's Tea Time anime, among other titles. He currently works as an animation producer at ytv animation.
Shimakura is also a producer for the Blue Miburo anime, which will screen at Otakon. She previously served as associate producer on In the Land of Leadale and worked on By the Grace of the Gods and the second season of I'M STANDING ON A MILLION LIVES.
Umeda voices Chirinu Nio in Blue Miburo. He has also voiced Saybil in The Dawn of the Witch, Yuuki Izumi in Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie, Akira Tendo in Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, Jogoro Kobato in Shōshimin Series, and Kazuhiko Nukumizu in Too Many Losing Heroines! He will play Haruka in Loner Life in Another World.
Otakon is also hosting Studio Trigger president Masahiko Otsuka, animators Aoi Abe and Sae Ōtani, BL manga artist Kyōko Aiba, rock band FLOW, and manga artist Hinoki Kino. It is hosting voice actor Hideo Ishikawa, voice actor Uki Satake, and director Hiroshi Nagahama. The event will also host the staff of the CG anime Studio Orange, including CG director Akihiko Orikasa, director Kensuke Yamamoto, producer Yoshihiro Watanabe, and chief producer Kiyotaka Waki.
Otakon 2024 is scheduled for August 2-4 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. Last year's event took place in July 2023.
Source: Press release