Otakon 2024 Hosts Blue Miburo Anime's 2 Producers & Lead Voice Actor Shuichiro Umeda

The staff for Otakon 2024 announced on Tuesday that the convention is hosting Blue Miburo producers Hiroya Nakata and Nozomi Shimakura , plus the anime's lead voice actor Shūichirō Umeda , at this year's convention.

Nakata serves as a producer on the anime, and has produced for the Firefighter Daigo: Rescuer in Orange , My Hero Academia , and Detective Conan: Zero's Tea Time anime, among other titles. He currently works as an animation producer at ytv animation.

Shimakura is also a producer for the Blue Miburo anime, which will screen at Otakon . She previously served as associate producer on In the Land of Leadale and worked on By the Grace of the Gods and the second season of I'M STANDING ON A MILLION LIVES .

Umeda voices Chirinu Nio in Blue Miburo . He has also voiced Saybil in The Dawn of the Witch , Yuuki Izumi in Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie , Akira Tendo in Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead , Jogoro Kobato in Shōshimin Series , and Kazuhiko Nukumizu in Too Many Losing Heroines! He will play Haruka in Loner Life in Another World .

Otakon is also hosting Studio Trigger president Masahiko Otsuka , animators Aoi Abe and Sae Ōtani , BL manga artist Kyōko Aiba , rock band FLOW , and manga artist Hinoki Kino . It is hosting voice actor Hideo Ishikawa , voice actor Uki Satake , and director Hiroshi Nagahama . The event will also host the staff of the CG anime Studio Orange , including CG director Akihiko Orikasa , director Kensuke Yamamoto , producer Yoshihiro Watanabe , and chief producer Kiyotaka Waki .

Otakon 2024 is scheduled for August 2-4 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. Last year's event took place in July 2023.

Source: Press release