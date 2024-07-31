Crunchyroll Holds 1-Day Screenings of The Concierge, trapezium Films in N. America in September

© 2023西村ツチカ／小学館／「北極百貨店のコンシェルジュさん」製作委員会

The Concierge

trapezium

announced on Wednesday that it will screenandanime films for one-day engagements in North America, withscreening on September 11, andscreening on September 18.

Crunchyroll will also release The Concierge in Italy on September 23, Germany on September 24, Australia on September 26, and Spain on September 27. Crunchyroll will release trapezium in France on November 19 and Germany on November 26.

Crunchyroll describes The Concierge :

Akino is a trainee concierge at the Hokkyoku Department Store, an unusual department store that caters exclusively to animals. Under the watchful eyes of the floor manager and senior concierges, Akino runs around to fulfill the wishes of customers with a myriad of needs and problems in her pursuit to become a full-fledged concierge.

The film opened in Japan in October 2022.

Yoshimi Itazu ("Pigtails," Welcome to the Ballroom , key animation on Popin Q ) made his directorial debut on a feature anime film, and Satomi Ooshima ( Hataraki Man , Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko , Raven of the Inner Palace ) penned the script. Aniplex distributing. Electronic music producer tofubeats composed the film's music. Chiyo Morita ( Run with the Wind episode animation director) served as character designer and chief animation director. Production I.G produced the film. Singer-songwriter Myuk performs the film's theme song "Gift."

Nishimura launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Big Comic Zōkan magazine in November 2016, and ended it in 2020 with two volumes. The manga won the Excellence Award for the Ministry of Cultural Affairs' 25th Japan Media Arts Festival Awards in 2022.

Crunchyroll

trapezium

Driven by an unwavering passion for becoming an idol, Yu Azuma, a young, ambitious first-year student at Joshu East High School, embarks on a journey to form an idol group. To make her dream a reality, she recruits one girl from each of her region's four high schools (located to the north, east, south, and west) and soon finds her fellow group members. Joining Yu is Ranko Kashima, a sophisticated second-year student at Holy Teneritas Southern Girls' Academy, with a distinctive curly hairstyle and admiration for Ochofujin ("Madame Butterfly"); Kurumi Taiga, a student at West Tech Vocational High School, who wears cute, oversized jackets with long sleeves and dreams of winning the championship at a robotics competition; and, Mika Kamei, a student who also hails from Joshu North High School, is known for being a kind-hearted girl and for her dedication to volunteering. With the help of Shinji Kudo, Yu's "collaborator" and confidante, these four young girls set off on the road to stardom. But the journey hides unexpected trials, rigorous demands, setbacks and pressures, threatening to undo all that Yu has worked so hard for.

describes

The anime film of Kazumi Takayama 's trapezium novel opened in Japan on May 10.

Asaki Yuikawa plays the protagonist Yū Higashi in the film. Hina Yomiya voices the character of Kurumi Taiga the "Western Star." Reina Ueda voices the "Southern Star" Ranko Katori. Haruka Aikawa voices Mika Kamei, the "Northern Star" and one of Yū Higashi's old schoolmates from grade school. The film also cast idol group JO1 member Shōya Kimata as Shinji Kudō and Teruyoshi Uchimura of the comedy duo Utchan Nanchan as Shūichi Itami.

Masahiro Shinohara (episode director for Blend S , Is the order a rabbit? ) directed the film at CloverWorks , and Koji Masunari (storyboard for Oshi no Ko , TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You ) supervised the film. Yuuko Kakihara ( The Apothecary Diaries , Buddy Daddies ) wrote the script, Rio ( Sorcerous Stabber Orphen -Chaos in Urbanrama- ) designed the characters, and Masaru Yokoyama ( Farewell, My Dear Cramer: The Movie , Fruits Basket -prelude- , Horimiya ) composed the music. Aniplex distributed the film.

