News
To Be Hero X Animated Project's Video Reveals Cast, Staff, 2025 Premiere Date
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Aniplex unveiled a new promotional video for the it and bilibili's To Be Hero X animated project during the Aniplex Online Fest stream on Monday. The video reveals the anime's cast, staff, and 2025 premiere date on Fuji TV.
Crunchyroll will stream the anime worldwide exclusing Asia.
The cast includes:
- Natsuki Hanae as Nice
- Nobunaga Shimazaki as E-soul
- Kōichi Yamadera as Ahu
- Inori Minase as Lucky Cyan
- Ayane Sakura as Loli
- Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Little Johnny
- Yūichi Nakamura as Ghostblade
- Kōki Uchiyama as Dragon Boy
- Kana Hanazawa as Queen
- Mamoru Miyano as X
Li Haolin is credited for the original work and as the director at BeDream, which is also presenting the project with bilibili and Aniplex. Hiroyuki Sawano is composing the show's main theme "Jeopardy." Sawano, Kohta Yamamoto, Kenmochi Hidefumi, DAIKI (AWSM.), Shuhei Mutsuki, Hideyuki Fukasawa, Misaki Umase, and Ryūichi Takada (monaca) are all credited for the music.
Emon Animation Company's original 12-episode To Be Hero series ran in Japan from October to December 2016. The series starred Kenjirō Tsuda, Moa Tsukino, and Takeshi Maeda. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. Each episode in the series was 11 minutes long. The sequel series To Be Heroine followed in May 2018. Li Haolin directed both of these previous series.
Source: To Be Hero X project's website