Let This Grieving Soul Retire! Anime Streams Creditless Opening Video

The staff for the television anime of Tsukikage and Chyko 's Let This Grieving Soul Retire! ( Nageki no Bōrei wa Intai Shitai: Saijaku Hunter ni Yoru Saikyō Party Ikusei-jutsu ) light novel series started streaming on Tuesday the anime's creditless opening movie, featuring the opening theme song "Kattō Tomorrow" (Conflict Tomorrow) by Lezel .

The anime debuted on Tuesday at 11:30 p.m. (10:30 a.m. EDT) on theand BSchannels, and it will also run on

Kenshō Ono stars as Krai Andrey and Miyu Kubota as Tino Shade.

Masahiro Takata ( High-Rise Invasion , The Family Circumstances of the Irregular Witch , The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World ) is directing the anime at Zero-G , and is also credited as the sound director, with Saber Links on sound production. Hideki Shirane ( Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? , Aria the Scarlet Ammo , Date A Live ) is in charge of the series scripts. Yūsuke Isouchi ( Science Fell in Love, So I Tried to Prove It ) and Shingo Fujisaki are designing the characters. Ryōhei Sataka ( Release the Spyce , D4DJ First Mix , Do It Yourself!! ) is composing the music, with Avex Pictures on music production. Pmarusama performs the "Scream!" ending theme song.

J-Novel Club is publishing the novels in English, and it describes the story:

It's the golden age for treasure hunters—adventurers hungry for wealth, fame, power, and glory, who risk their lives in treasure vaults throughout the world. “Let's become treasure hunters.” Krai and his childhood friends swore to become the greatest of them all, but that dream should have died the day Krai realized he wasn't cut out for the job! Yet expectations continue to mount, right along with Krai's fear for his life. While his childhood friends climb closer toward their dream, this grieving soul has one simple wish: to pack it all in and retire!

Tsukikage began serializing the story in the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in January 2018, and ended it in December 2018. Micro Magazine published the first print volume with illustrations by Chyko in August 2018, and published the 12th volume on September 30. Sol Press licensed the novel series in 2020, but never released it. J-Novel Club announced the license rescue for the title in July 2022, and released the first volume in March 2023. J-Novel Club debuted the fifth novel volume on September 9.

Rai Hebino debuted the manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's ComicWalker website in April 2019. Kadokawa published the manga's 10th compiled book volume on September 27. Yen Press is publishing the manga in English, and published the eighth volume on August 27.

