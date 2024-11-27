Kinokoinu - Mushroom Pup Anime Casts Wataru Hatano

Hatano plays Ayumi Amano in 9th episode

The staff for the television anime of Kimama Aoboshi 's Kinokoinu - Mushroom Pup manga revealed on Thursday that Wataru Hatano will play Ayumi Amano, Komako's younger brother who draws a manga about "Katatsunari-senpai" (Snail-senpai) online. The character appears in the ninth episode on Thursday.

Image courtesy of Real Coffee Entertainment © 蒼星きまま・徳間書店/星鳩町きのこ研究所

The series debuted onon October 3. The series is streaming onin Japan.is streaming the anime as it airs.

The anime stars:

Kagetoshi Asano (storyboard and unit director for Laid-Back Camp series and movie) is directing the anime at C-Station . Jin Tanaka ( Go! Princess Precure , Laid-Back Camp , Oshi no Ko ) is in charge of series scripts, Daisuke Endō (key animation for Ange Vierge , Brothers Conflict , The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! ) is designing the characters, and Akiyuki Tateyama ( The Elusive Samurai , Laid-Back Camp ) is composing the music.

The additional staff includes:

Rock band HY 's perform the opening theme song "Kinokoinu." The eight-member girls unit IBERIs& perform the ending theme song "Heart b-b-beat!!"

Aoboshi launched the manga in Tokuma Shoten 's Monthly Comic Ryū magazine in 2010 after first publishing the manga as a one-shot, and the manga moved online when the magazine ended print publication in June 2018. The manga ended serialization in February 2022. Tokuma Shoten released the manga's 15th and final compiled volume in May 2022. The manga has more than 1.7 million copies in circulation.

Digital Manga Publishing 's Juné imprint had licensed the manga in 2012 and released two volumes.

Source: Press release