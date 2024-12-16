Hulu Adds Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai Anime's English Dub on January 20

Image courtesy of Aniplex of America

Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai

Hulu

announced on Monday thatwill add the English dub for theanime on January 20.will also stream the English dubs for theand: History's Strongest Demon King Reincarnates and Goes to School with His Descendants anime on January 23.

All dub episodes for Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai debuted on December 3

The dub cast, led by ADR Director Michelle Ruff , includes:

Aniplex of America is also producing an English dub for the Rascal Does Not Dream of a Dreaming Girl anime film.

Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai ( Seishun Buta Yarō wa Bunny Girl-senpai no Yume wo Minai ), the first television anime based on Hajime Kamoshida 's Seishun Buta Yarō ( Rascal Does Not Dream ) light novel series, premiered in Japan in October 2018 and aired for 13 episodes. The anime adapts the story up to the fifth novel volume. Aniplex of America streamed the series on Crunchyroll , Funimation , and other services.

Rascal Does Not Dream of a Dreaming Girl ( Seishun Buta Yarō wa Yume-Miru Shōjo no Yume wo Minai ), the anime film that adapts the sixth and seventh light novel volumes in the franchise , opened in Japan in June 2019. Aniplex of America and Funimation Films screened the anime in the United States.

A sequel anime project adapted the eighth and ninth novels in the franchise : Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out and Rascal Does Not Dream of a Knapsack Kid . The Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out film opened in Japan in June 2023. Rascal Does Not Dream of a Knapsack Kid opened in Japan in December 2023. Aniplex of America screened the films with English subtitles in U.S. theaters on March 24, and with an English dub on March 25.

The anime adapting the "University Student Arc" of the light novel series will premiere as a television anime in 2025 with the title Seishun Buta Yarō Santa Claus no Yume wo Minai ( Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus ).

Kadokawa published the first novel in Hajime Kamoshida 's series, titled Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai ( Seishun Buta Yarō wa Bunny Girl-senpai no Yume wo Minai ), in April 2014. The series is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. The series has more than 3 million copies in circulation (not sold). The 15th and final volume, Seishun Buta Yarō wa Dear Friend no Yume wo Minai (Rascal Does Not Dream of a Dear Friend), was released on October 10.

Source: Aniplex of America 's X/Twitter account (link 2, link 3)





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.