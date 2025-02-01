News
The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World Casts M.A.O as Kizuna Silver
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The staff for the television anime of Koyoshi Nakayoshi's The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World (Sentai Red Isekai de Bōkensha ni Naru) manga revealed on Sunday that the anime has cast M.A.O as Tenri Nikaidō / Kizuna Silver. The character will appear in the show's fourth episode later on Sunday.The anime premiered on January 12. Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs and will also stream an English dub.
The anime stars:
- Tomoya Itō as Tо̄go Asagaki/Kizuna Red
- Masaya Matsukaze as Nagare Banjōji/Kizuna Blue
- Mika Kikuchi as Emily Tobihoshi/Kizuna Yellow
- Hiroshi Tsuchida as Shūji Kataoka/Kizuna Green
- Arisa Komiya as Tsukasa Aizawa/Kizuna Pink
- Konomi Inagaki as Idola Avom
- Minami Tanaka as Teltina Liz Wagrel Alvarost
- Tomohiro Ōno as Rosie Mist
- Haruka Shiraishi as Raniya
- Makoto Furukawa as Azir Anuma Kukuja
- Ryōko Shiraishi as Shauha
- Hiroyuki Yoshino as Abu Dhabi
- Kenichi Suzumura as Vidan
Keiichiro Kawaguchi (Higurashi: When They Cry – GOU/SOTSU) is directing the anime at Satelight. He is also the sound director. Atsuhiro Tomioka (Pokémon) is handling the series composition. Shuji Maruyama (Yu-Gi-Oh! 5D's) is designing the characters. Maruyama is also the chief animation director along with Hideaki Onishi and Ayako Ito. Koichiro Kameyama (Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo) is composing the music.
Hikaru Makishima is performing the opening theme song "Cuz I," and Aya Uchida is performing the ending theme song "Explosive Heart."
Square Enix's Manga UP! Global service publishes the manga in English digitally and describes the story:
Asagaki Togo, the Red Ranger, is defeated by the ultimate evil organization during their final faceoff. He was sure he was about to die, but instead he was reborn in a completely different world! There, he becomes an adventurer to help those in need, transforms into Kizuna Red and continues his fight for justice! Enjoy this heroic tale of a Ranger protecting another world!
Kadokawa's BookWalker Global Store added the manga to its library last April.
Nakayoshi launched the manga in Square Enix's Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine in November 2020. Square Enix published the manga's eighth compiled book volume on December 12.
Source: Press release
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.