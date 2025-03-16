Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Shukufuku o! 3 -Bonus Stage- Anime Confirms Guest Cast

Kadokawa confirms the guest cast for the "Nisemono Chūi!" (Beware of Fakes!) episode of the Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Shukufuku o! 3 -Bonus Stage- original video anime ( OVA ) on Sunday.

The guest cast includes:

Tetsu Inada as Ozuma

Manaka Iwami as Aqua

Rumi Okubo as Megumi

Ayako Kawasumi as Luckless

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©2024 暁なつめ・三嶋くろね/KADOKAWA/このすば3製作委員会

Theconsists of two unaired episodes that started a two-week theatrical screening run in Japan on Friday. Thewill head to general retail stores on Blu-ray Disc and DVD on April 25. Thereunites the returning staff and cast. The twoepisodes are titled "Red Stream Explosion!" and "Nisemono Chūi!" (Beware of Fakes!).

KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world! 3 , the third television anime season of the KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world!! anime series based on Natsume Akatsuki 's light novel series, premiered in April 2024 and aired for 11 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired, and also streamed an English dub.

The anime's third season will get a sequel.

Previous anime director Takaomi Kanasaki served as the chief director for the third season at Drive . ( Studio DEEN animated the previous two seasons and J.C. Staff animated the film.) Yujiro Abe (episode director for Kaguya-sama: Love is War , Great Pretender ) directed the series. Makoto Uezu was again in charge of the series scripts, and Koichi Kikuta returned as character designer. Masato Kōda returned to compose the music. Machico performed the opening theme song "Growing Up," and the main cast of Sora Amamiya , Rie Takahashi , and Ai Kayano performed the ending theme song "Ano Hi no Mama no Bokura" (Us, Just Like on That Day).

The first main television anime season premiered in January 2016, and the second season premiered in January 2017. Crunchyroll streamed both seasons as they aired in Japan. The KONOSUBA - God's Blessing on This Wonderful World– Legend of Crimson anime film opened in Japan in August 2019. Crunchyroll and Fathom Events screened the film in the United States in November 2019.

The television anime of Natsume Akatsuki and Kurone Mishima 's Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! spinoff novel series premiered in April 2023, and it aired for 12 episodes.

Source: Press release





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.