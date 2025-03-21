Final Fire Force Season Casts Shinji Kawada, Masaya Matsukaze, Yūko Sanpei

Season premieres on April 4

The staff for the Fire Force anime's third and final season announced three more cast members (from left to right below) on Friday:

The season's previously announced cast members include:

Yōko Hikasa as Gold

Image via Fire Force anime's website ©大久保篤・講談社／特殊消防隊動画広報第参課

Masaki Aizawa as Dragon

Image via Fire Force anime's website ©大久保篤・講談社／特殊消防隊動画広報第参課

Image via Fire Force anime's website ©Atsushi Ohkubo, KODANSHA/"FIRE FORCE Season 3" Production Committee

Sei Tsuguta ( Undead Unluck , BUILD-DIVIDE -#000000- CODE BLACK , Sk8 the Infinity Extra Part ) is now supervising and writing the anime's scripts, Mika Yamamoto is now the sub-character designer. Yoshihiro Yoshioka and Mariko Kubo join Yumenosuke Tokuda as chief animation directors. Yumi Horikoshi is the new art director. Kōji Kodera is the new CG director. Ryō Ōhashi is now credited as VFX supervisor (after being previously credited for VFX, 3D CG, and photography). Natsuki Takei is now the compositing director of photography (previously assistant director of photography).

Queen Bee will perform the first cours opening theme song "High Flame." The musical group Umeda Cypher performs the ending theme song "Urusiren" for the anime's first cours (quarter of a year).

The first part of the final season will premiere on MBS , TBS , and BS-TBS on April 4, and the second part will debut in January 2026. Netflix will exclusively stream the anime in Japan, with each episode debuting after the TV broadcast.

Crunchyroll will stream the anime in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS

The anime's official website first announced the third season in May 2022.

Atsushi Ohkubo ( Soul Eater ) launched the Fire Force manga series in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in September 2015, and he ended the series in February 2022. The manga's 34th and final compiled book volume shipped in Japan in May 2022.

Kodansha USA publishes the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Terror has paralyzed the clockwork metropolis of Tokyo! Possessed by demons, people have begun to burst into flame, leading to the establishment of a special firefighting team: the Fire Force, ready to roll on a moment's notice to fight spontaneous combustion anywhere it might break out. The team is about to get a very unique addition: Shinra, a boy who possesses the unique power to run at the speed of a rocket, leaving behind the famous "devil's footprints" (and destroying his shoes in the process). Can the Fire Force discover the source of this strange phenomenon and put a stop to it? Or will the city burn to ashes first?

The manga inspired a television anime series that premiered in July 2019 and ran for 24 episodes. The series had a "second chapter" that premiered in July 2020 and ran for 24 episodes. Funimation streamed the television anime on its FunimationNow streaming service, and streamed an English dub . Crunchyroll also streamed the series. The anime premiered on Toonami in July 2019, and the second season premiered on Toonami in October 2020.