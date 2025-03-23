Chained Soldier 2 Anime Reveals Staff, 2026 Debut

New visual revealed

Pony Canyon revealed the main staff, key visual, and 2025 premiere Sunday for the second season of the television anime of writer Takahiro and artist Yōhei Takemura 's Chained Soldier ( Mato Seihei no Slave or literally, Slave of the Magic Capital's Elite Troops) manga.

Image courtesy of Pony Canyon ©Takahiro,Yohei Takemura /SHUEISHA, Chained Soldier Production Consortium

The new season has a new staff and studio. Masafumi Tamura ( The World's Finest Assassin , Ange Vierge , Wise Man's Grandchild ) is now directing the anime at studio Passione and Hayabusa Film ( Passione was originally announced as the sole animation studio for the new season), and Keiya Nakano ( AOKANA: Four Rhythm Across the Blue , Loner Life in Another World , Keijo!!!!!!!! ) is designing the characters.

Additional staff includes:

Kana Hanazawa will play Ren Yamashiro.

The anime's first season premiered in Japan in January 2024, and it aired on AT-X , Tokyo MX , BS-Asahi, and MBS . HIDIVE streamed the anime as it aired, and also streamed an English dub.

The battle fantasy is set in a world where a demonic gate has unleashed monsters known as Shūki. A special peach tree is able to give special powers, but only to women. The story begins when a down-on-his-luck boy named Yūki Wakura meets Uzen Kyōka, a girl who has gained the power of the peach, and is the captain of the 7th Anti-Demon Squad.

Junji Nishimura ( Ranma ½ ) was the first season's general director. Gorō Kuji ( Bungo and Alchemist -Gears of Judgement- ) directed the anime at Seven Arcs . Yasuhiro Nakanishi ( Kaguya-sama: Love is War ) handled the series composition, and Ryōta Kanō and Akira Kindaichi ( Bakugan Battle Planet ) wrote the script. Hiroyuki Yoshii ( Tawawa on Monday ) designed the characters. Kohta Yamamoto ( Attack on Titan The Final Season ) composed the music, and Chikako Yokota ( The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods ) was the sound director.

Takahiro ( Akame ga KILL! ) and Takemura ( Papa no Iu Koto o Kikinasai! manga) launched the manga on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ manga website in January 2019.

Source: Press release