Risa Kubota Returns to Voice Acting Under New Stage Name Risa Hoshina
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Hoshina had retired from voice acting on July 31, 2023. She did not give a reason for her retirement — she said her feelings on the matter were conflicted, but she ultimately made the decision to retire.
Wave Master also manages Popona, an official Vtuber of the Phantasy Star Online: New Genesis game and Sega.
Under her Risa Kubota name, Hoshina played such roles as Bianca, Christopher, and Kurumi Risu in several Sylvanian Families: Mini Story anime. She also voiced Rosetta in Lapis Re:LiGHTs, Iu Shindo in I'm Standing on 1,000,000 Lives., Carla in By the Grace of the Gods, Roko Sekino in Dropout Idol Fruit Tart, and Mai in Cardfight!! Vanguard overDress and Cardfight!! Vanguard will+Dress. She also voiced minor roles in Aikatsu Stars!, Magical Girl Site, The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten, and more.
In games, she voiced Amane Doi in AI: The Somnium Files - nirvanA Initiative and Jade, Nasha, and Valeera in Girls X Battle 2.
Source: Wave Master via Yaraon!