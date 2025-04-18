Dekin no Mogura: The Earthbound Mole Anime Reveals More Cast, July 7 Premiere in Video

The official website for Dekin no Mogura: The Earthbound Mole , the television anime adaptation of Natsumi Eguchi 's Dekin no Mogura (The Banned Mole, or The Banned Mogura) manga, revealed the show's July 7 premiere and more cast in a first promotional video on Friday.

The site also revealed a new visual.

The new cast includes:

Ayumu Murase as Kyōshirō Nekozuku

Shunsuke Takeuchi as Tōshirō Nekozuku

Atsumi Tanezaki as Kyōko Nekozuku

The anime will premiere onon July 7 at 10:00 p.m., and will air later that evening onwill stream the anime as it airs.

The anime will star:

Hiroshi Ishiodori ( Kiss Him, Not Me ; Peach Girl ; RINNE 3 ) is directing the anime at Brains Base . Shinzō Fujita ( To Your Eternity first two seasons, Shin Megami Tensei Devil Children ) is overseeing the series scripts, Yōko Tanabe ( Tonari no Yōkai-san , Handyman Saitō in Another World ) is designing the characters, and Tomoki Hasegawa ( Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?! , NANA ) is composing the music.

Eguchi ( Hozuki's Coolheadedness ) launched the manga in Kodansha 's Morning magazine in April 2021. The manga is also available on the Comic Days service. The eighth volume shipped on November 21.

The manga centers on university students Magi and Yaeko, who one day witness a Kōjien dictionary falling on the head of a man and hurting him. However, despite bleeding from his head, the man expresses that he does not want them to call an ambulance or the police for him, which seems suspicious. In addition, after this encounter, both Magi and Yaeko start seeing strange things.