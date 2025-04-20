Crunchyroll Adds My Hero Academia: You're Next Film

Service starts streaming film on Sunday

Image via My Hero Academia: You're Next film's Twitter account © 堀越耕平／集英社 僕のヒーローアカデミア 製作委員会

will start streaming thefilm on Sunday at 8:00 p.m. EDT (5:00 p.m. PDT).

Netflix also started streaming the film on Sunday.

The film opened in Japan last August. The film sold 608,500 tickets, and earned about 895 million yen (about US$6.28 million) in its first three days, and ranked first in the Japanese box office. It has since sold 2.48 million tickets for 3.55 billion yen (US$23.4 million).

TOHO International started screening the film in U.S. theaters on October 11. The film was available with English subtitles and dub releases. The film had its North American premiere at Beyond Fest in Los Angeles on October 6. Cheer screenings for the film were held in New York and Los Angeles on October 9. The film earned US$3,007,420 in its opening weekend, and ranked at #8 in the U.S. box office.

Tensai Okamura ( Darker than Black ) directed the film at BONES . Returning staff members from the television series and previous films include scriptwriter Yōsuke Kuroda , character designer Yoshihiko Umakoshi , and composer Yuki Hayashi . Vaundy performs the film's theme song "Homunculus" and the ending theme song "Gift."

Original manga creator Horikoshi served as the general supervisor and original character designer. The film has an original story that takes place around the same time as where the TV anime is currently, with the collapse of safe society. In the film, a mysterious giant fortress and a man who resembles the former "Symbol of Peace" suddenly appear in a society that has collapsed due to war.

The deluxe "Plus Ultra Edition" of the home video releases included a bonus anime short " A Piece of Cake ." The anime short adapts the special one-shot manga that Horikoshi drew specifically for a bonus booklet given to the film's audience members in Japan.

The anime franchise has previously had three films. The My Hero Academia: Two Heroes film opened in Japan in July 2018. The second film, My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising , opened in Japan in December 2019. My Hero Academia THE MOVIE: World Heroes' Mission opened in Japan in August 2021. The film opened in the United States in October 2021, and eventually earned more than US$10 million.

The eighth and final season of the My Hero Academia anime will premiere in October. Crunchyroll will stream the anime worldwide excluding Asia as it airs in Japan.

Source: Email correspondence