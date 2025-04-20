Ken Wakui's Astro Royale Manga Ends

Manga about gang members with superpowers launched in April 2024

Image via Amazon ©Ken Wakui, Shueisha

Astro Royale

Shueisha

This year's 21st issue of'smagazine published the final chapter of's) manga on Monday.will publish the manga's fifth compiled book volume on May 2, and the sixth and final volume on July 4. The final volume will include 19 pages of a new extra chapter set after the main story.

Viz Media licensed the manga and will release the first volume in English on August 5. Viz Media and MANGA Plus both also released the manga in English as a digital simulpub. Viz Media describes the story:

Hibaru Yotsurugi, the only biological heir to the Yotsurugi yakuza family, is caught in a power struggle with his adopted siblings over who will be the next boss. But when a meteorite crashes into Tokyo and people begin manifesting mysterious powers called Astros in the aftermath, their gang war becomes superpowered! The chaos of the disaster splits the city into rival factions. Now Hibaru must use his newly granted Astro powers to protect his community from enemies—except some of those enemies are his own siblings, and they have their own plans to take over the Yotsurugi family!

Wakui launched the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in April 2024.

Wakui launched the Tokyo Revengers manga in Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in March 2017, and ended the series in November 2022. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English.

The manga's first television anime adaptation premiered in April 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The anime's Tokyo Revengers: Christmas Showdown arc premiered in January 2023 and aired for 13 episodes. Disney+ and Hulu streamed the series as it aired. The Tokyo Revengers: Tenjiku Arc anime premiered in October 2023 and also aired for 13 episodes. Disney+ and Hulu also streamed that series as it aired.

The next arc of the Tokyo Revengers anime is titled Tokyo Revengers: Santen Sensō-hen ( Tokyo Revengers : War of the Three Titans).

The first live-action film based on the manga opened in Japan in July 2021 and was the #1 live-action film in Japan in 2021. Crunchyroll is streaming the film. The first of the two sequel live-action films Chi no Halloween -Unmei- (Bloody Halloween -Fate-) opened in Japan in April 2023, while the second film Chi no Halloween -Kessen- (Bloody Halloween -Decisive Battle-) opened in June 2023.

Wakui is also known for the Shinjuku Swan manga. Wakui launched the manga Kodansha's Weekly Young Magazine in 2005, and ended it in 2013. Kodansha published the manga's 38th and final compiled book volume in December 2013. The manga inspired a six-episode live-action television series in 2007 and two live-action films in May 2015 and January 2016.