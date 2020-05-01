I★CHU Idol Anime Reveals 13 More Cast Members, Character Visuals

The official website for I★CHU: Halfway Through The Idol , the television anime adaptation of Liber Entertainment Inc.'s I★CHU smartphone game, revealed 13 more cast members and character visuals for four more units on Friday.

The cast members, all returning from the game, include:

(left to right in images below)

Pop'N Star



Kazutomi Yamamoto as Momosuke Oikawa

as Momosuke Oikawa Ayumu Murase as Kokoro Hanabusa

as Kokoro Hanabusa Kōhei Amasaki as Runa Kagurazaka

RE:BERSERK



Yoshiyuki Shimozuma as Ban Jumonji

as Ban Jumonji Hiro Shimono as Eva Armstrong

as Eva Armstrong Tetsuya Kakihara as Mio Yamanobe

Lancelot



Yūma Uchida as Futami Akabane

as Futami Akabane Tomoaki Maeno as Issei Todoroki

as Issei Todoroki Yusuke Shirai as Takamichi Sanzenin

Tenjō Tenge



Previously revealed cast members include:

F∞F



Yūichi Iguchi as Kanata Minato

as Kanata Minato KENN as Seiya Aido

as Seiya Aido Toshiyuki Toyonaga as Akira Mitsurugi

Twinkle Bell



Takashi Kondo as Mitsuki Kururugi

as Mitsuki Kururugi Showtaro Morikubo as Satsuki Kururugi

I♥B



ArS



Other cast members include Akio Ohtsuka as Principal Bear and Megumi Toyoguchi as the producer Yuzuki Asahina.

Hitoshi Nanba ( Golden Kamuy both seasons, Our love has always been 10 centimeters apart. ) is directing the series at Lay-duce . Yoshimi Narita ( Our love has always been 10 centimeters apart. , DAKAICHI -I'm being harassed by the sexiest man of the year- ) is the series script supervisor. Mina Ōsawa ( Given, School Babysitters ) is designing the characters. Liber Entertainment Inc. is credited with the original work, Ailedore Public Relations Department is credited as manufacturer, and Twin Engine is producing the series.

Liber Entertainment Inc. released the original "love rhythm adventure" game for iOS and Android in summer 2015. The game features 42 voice actors in the main story, performing original songs. In the game's story, a famous talent agency called Ailedore has created an academy called Etoile Vio School to train budding idols. Players play as both a teacher and producer for the students.

A new app titled I★CHU Étoile Stage launched on Thursday , after a delay from last fall.

