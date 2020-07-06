Netflix Streams Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy: Siege Show's New Trailer

Animated series debuts on July 30

Netflix began streaming a new trailer for the upcoming Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy: Siege animated series on Monday.

Netflix will debut the show on July 30 after a delay due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on production.

Polygon Pictures is animating the series, and Rooster Teeth is producing. The series will have six 22-minute episodes, and Netflix teased two more series, including Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy: Earthrise next.

Polygon Pictures switched all employees to remote work on April 8 due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19. The company then extended its remote work period to at least May 20.

Netflix describes Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy: Siege :

TRANSFORMERS: WAR FOR CYBERTRON TRILOGY: SIEGE begins in the final hours of the devastating civil war between the Autobots and Decepticons. The war that has torn apart their home planet of Cybertron is at a tipping point. Two leaders, Optimus Prime and Megatron, both want to save their world and unify their people, but only on their own terms. In an attempt to end the conflict, Megatron is forced to consider using the Allspark, the source of all life and power on Cybertron, to “reformat” the Autobots, thus “unifying” Cybertron. Outnumbered, outgunned, and under SIEGE, the battle-weary Autobots orchestrate a desperate series of counterstrikes on a mission that, if everything somehow goes right, will end with an unthinkable choice: kill their planet in order to save it.

Polygon Pictures also animated the Transformers Prime and Transformers: Robots in Disguise series.

Rooster Teeth ( RWBY , gen:LOCK ) is producing the Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy . FJ DeSanto ( Transformers: Titans Return , Transformers: Power of the Primes ) is the showrunner, and contributing writers include George Krstic ( Megas XLR ), Gavin Hignight ( Transformers: Cyberverse ), and Brandon Easton ( Agent Carter , Transformers: Rescue Bots ). Alexander Bornstein is composing the music for the trilogy.

Polygon Pictures is perhaps best known for the two Ajin television anime series and film trilogy, and the Godzilla: Kaijū Wakusei film trilogy. Its latest works include the Human Lost film and the ongoing Drifting Dragons series.