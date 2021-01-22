Heaven's Design Team Anime Gets 'Special Version' on Amazon Prime Video in April

Original anime premiered on January 7

The official website for the television anime of Hebi-Zou , Tsuta Suzuki , and Tarako 's Heaven's Design Team ( Tenchi Sōzō Design-bu ) "workplace comedy" manga announced on Thursday that the anime will get a "special version" that will premiere on Amazon Prime Video in Japan on April 1 at 24:00 (effectively, April 2 at 12:00 a.m.). The "special version" will add new story content, and the designers will have to respond to very difficult requests from God.

The original broadcast version of the anime premiered on January 7.

Kodansha Comics publishes the manga in English, and it describes the story:

In Heaven's Animal Design Department, designers create a variety of new animals daily while contending with the unreasonable requests of their client: God. Funny, interesting, and full of useful information, this series answers questions such as, “Why can't unicorns exist?”, “What makes an animal taste delicious?”, “What's the most powerful creature in the ocean?”, and, “Bird versus snake: who would win?” You won't believe it's a manga series when you read up on the featured animals in the included encyclopedia entries. Heaven's Design Team will make your next trip to the zoo or aquarium 100 times more fun!

The anime stars:

Sōichi Masui ( Sakura Quest , Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai ) is directing the anime at Asahi Production . Michiko Yokote ( Shirobako , The Magnificent KOTOBUKI , Children of the Whales ) is in charge of series composition. Sachiko Oohashi ( Oruchuban Ebichu , Tama & Friends: Sagase! Mahō no Punipuni Stone ) is designing the characters. Hiroyuki Nemoto ( Art Team Convoy ) is responsible for the art direction and setting. Momoko Naka is the director of photography. Hayato Matsuo ( Keijo!!!!!!!! , Drifters ) is composing the music.

The vocalist 96Neko sings the new song "Give It Up?" as the opening theme, and the members of Heaven's Animal Design Department (as voiced by the cast) sing the ending theme song "Designed by Heaven!" as the unit "Paraiso Shain Stars" (Paraiso Employee Stars).

The manga launched in Kodansha 's Morning two magazine in 2017. The series ranked #10 in the Kono Manga ga Sugoi! 2019 book's Male Category.