Japanese Animation TV Ranking, January 4-10
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Kaguya-sama: Love is War live-action film's TV premiere earns 4.0% rating
The live-action film of Aka Akasaka's Kaguya-sama: Love is War (Kaguya-sama wa Kokurasetai - Tensai-tachi no Renai Zunōsen) manga aired its television premiere on TBS on Tuesday, January 5 at 8:57 p.m. and it earned a 4.0% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|January 10 (Sun)
|18:30
|29 min.
|9.3
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|January 9 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|8.7
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|January 10 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|6.1
|Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon
|NTV
|January 9 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|5.8
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|January 9 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|5.5
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|January 10 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|4.3
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|January 9 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|4.0
|Oshiri Tantei
|NHK-E
|January 9 (Sat)
|09:00
|20 min.
|3.1
|Healin' Good Precure
|TV Asahi
|January 10 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|2.7
|Animated O-saru no George (Curious George)
|NHK-E
|January 9 (Sat)
|08:35
|25 min.
|2.6
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)