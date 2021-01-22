News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, January 4-10

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Kaguya-sama: Love is War live-action film's TV premiere earns 4.0% rating

The live-action film of Aka Akasaka's Kaguya-sama: Love is War (Kaguya-sama wa Kokurasetai - Tensai-tachi no Renai Zunōsen) manga aired its television premiere on TBS on Tuesday, January 5 at 8:57 p.m. and it earned a 4.0% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV January 10 (Sun) 18:30 29 min. 9.3
Detective Conan NTV January 9 (Sat) 18:00 30 min. 8.7
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV January 10 (Sun) 18:00 30 min. 6.1
Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon NTV January 9 (Sat) 17:30 30 min. 5.8
Doraemon TV Asahi January 9 (Sat) 17:00 30 min. 5.5
One Piece Fuji TV January 10 (Sun) 09:30 30 min. 4.3
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi January 9 (Sat) 16:30 30 min. 4.0
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E January 9 (Sat) 09:00 20 min. 3.1
Healin' Good Precure TV Asahi January 10 (Sun) 08:30 30 min. 2.7
Animated O-saru no George (Curious George) NHK-E January 9 (Sat) 08:35 25 min. 2.6

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

follow-up of Japanese Animation TV Ranking, December 28-January 3
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with:

News homepage / archives