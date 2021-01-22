Japanese Animation TV Ranking, January 4-10

The live-action film of Aka Akasaka 's Kaguya-sama: Love is War ( Kaguya-sama wa Kokurasetai - Tensai-tachi no Renai Zunōsen ) manga aired its television premiere on TBS on Tuesday, January 5 at 8:57 p.m. and it earned a 4.0% rating.







The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)