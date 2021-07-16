Comedian Kuro chan Guest Stars in I'm Standing on a Million Lives Anime Season 2

Kuro chan provides voice of Game Master in episode 14

The second episode of the second season of the television anime of Naoki Yamakawa and Akinari Nao 's I'm Standing on a Million Lives ( 100-Man no Inochi no Ue ni Ore wa Tatteiru ) manga (episode 14 of whole series) featured the guest voice Kuro chan of the Yasuka Dai Circus comedy trio. Kuro chan played the Game Master.

The voice of the Game Master changes throughout the series, and previous voice actors for the character include Norio Wakamoto , Takeshi Kusao , Toshio Furukawa , Genichiro Tenryu , Kōzō Shioya , Sho Hayami , Ryo Horikawa , Ryusei Nakao , and Tetsu Inada .

The anime premiered on Tokyo MX , BS11 , and MBS on July 2.

The second season's new cast members include:

VTuber Kaede Higuchi performs the opening theme song "Baddest." Kanako Takatsuki returns from the first season to perform the anime's ending theme song "Subversive" (Takatsuki performed the first season's opening song).

The first season premiered in October 2020. The anime finished production of all 12 episodes three months before its October premiere. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

Kumiko Habara ( PriPri Chii-chan!! , Battle Spirits Burning Soul episode director) directed the anime at Maho Film . Takao Yoshioka ( High School DxD , Your Lie in April , Konohana Kitan ) was in charge of the series scripts. Eri Kojima and Toshihide Masudate ( In Another World With My Smartphone ) designed the characters, and Yūko Ōba drew the sub-character designs.

Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the manga:

Ninth grader Yusuke Yotsuya is practical, friendless, and not active in any clubs. Then one day, he and two female classmates are suddenly sent to another world where they must work together to battle for their lives. Yotsuya is a lone wolf and has always lived his life according to his wants, but how will that work out now that he's supposed to be a hero?! Get ready for a one-of-a-kind fantasy story that will challenge everything you thought you knew about fantasy!

Yamakawa and Nao launched the manga in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in June 2016.

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web