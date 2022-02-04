Toonami Airs Attack on Titan The Final Season Anime's Part 2 on February 12

Season's Part 2 premiered on January 9

The official Facebook page for Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block announced on Friday that the Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 2 anime will launch on the block on February 12 at 12:30 a.m. EST (effectively, February 13).

The full lineup for February 12 includes:

The season's Part 2 premiered with episode 76, "Danzai" ("Sentencing"), on the NHK General channel on January 9. The second part will feature a returning staff, including director Yuichiro Hayashi at MAPPA , series scriptwriter Hiroshi Seko , character designer Tomohiro Kishi , and music composers Hiroyuki Sawano and Kohta Yamamoto . The anime also features a returning cast.

Crunchyroll and Funimation are streaming Part 2 of the Attack on Titan The Final Season anime as it airs in Japan. Crunchyroll is streaming in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Russia, while Funimation is streaming in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Chile, Australia, and New Zealand.

The Attack on Titan The Final Season anime premiered on NHK in December 2020. Funimation and Crunchyroll are streaming the anime with English subtitles. Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block began airing the anime in January 2021, and Funimation began streaming an English dub one day after it premiered on Toonami .

The first television anime season premiered in April 2013, and the second season premiered in April 2017. The first part of the third season premiered in July 2018, and the second half premiered in Japan on the NHK General channel in April 2019.

Hajime Isayama launched the original Attack on Titan manga in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in 2009, and ended the series on April 2021. The manga's 34th and final volume shipped in June 2021. Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English digitally and in print, and released the 34th volume on October 19.