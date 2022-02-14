Funimation Streams Gekidol Anime's English Dub on Monday

Funimation announced on Sunday that it will begin streaming an English dub for the Gekidol anime and the accompanying Alice in Deadly School OVA on Monday. Funimation will release all 12 episodes of Gekidol at once.

The cast — under producer Michelle Rojas , ADR Director Emi Lo , and ADR engineer Brian Castillo — includes:

The anime premiered in January 2021. The Alice in Deadly School OVA premiered a day prior to the main anime's first episode. Funimation streamed both anime as they aired in Japan, and it describes the series:

Five years after a mystifying disaster decimates cities across the globe, Seria Morino receives an invitation from a mysterious woman to join Alice in Theater, a small stage troupe that takes it upon themselves to brighten the world through their performances using 3D hologram technology. As Seria settles in, she begins to uncover unexpected truths about herself and the world around her...

The Gekidol Production Committee is credited with the original work and as series composition writer for the anime. Hoods Entertainment is producing the series. Shigeru Ueda ( Märchen Mädchen ) is directing the series, and Keiichirō Ōchi ( Aikatsu! franchise script) is the chief writer. Kiyoshi Tateishi is adapting Asami Sekiya 's character designs for animation, and is also serving as chief animation director. Takuya Imakado is the mechanical designer. Prhythm/epx is composing the music.

Source: Funimation (Liam Dempsey)