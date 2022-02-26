Fuuto PI Anime Reveals Promo Video, 6 Main Cast Members, August Debut

Toei revealed on Saturday that FUUTO PI , the anime of the Fūto Tantei manga, will premiere on Tokyo MX and the U-NEXT streaming service in August.

The anime stars: (from left to right in image above)

The anime project commemorates the 50th anniversary of the Kamen Rider franchise. Funimation will stream the anime when it releases.

Yousuke Kabashima ( Uma Musume Pretty Derby character design, chief animation director) is directing the anime at Studio KAI , with Ayataka Tanemura as assistant director. Kabashima is also listed as "Kamen Rider Dopant Animator" alongside Masahiro Yamane . Tatsuto Higuchi ( Revue Starlight , Midnight Occult Civil Servants ) is in charge of series composition, with original manga author Riku Sanjō credited for script supervision. Hidekazu Ebina ( AMAZING STRANGER ) is designing the characters for animation, and is also serving as the chief animation director alongside Sei Komatsubara . Yukiyoshi Shikiji , Kazuhito Tomonaga, and Kenta Yokoya are credited as main animators.

The manga is a sequel project for the 2009 Kamen Rider W (pronounced "double") series. Riku Sanjō , a crucial writer for the original series, is in charge of the manga's scripts. Masaki Satou ( Love Theory ) is drawing the manga. Toei producer Hideaki Tsukada is supervising the manga. Katsuya Terada ( Blood: The Last vampire , Silk Road Kids ) is credited for creature design. As with the original series, the new sequel is once again set in Fūto city and focuses on the characters Shotaro Hidari and Philip.

Toei describes the manga:

FUUTO is under the protection of Shotaro and Philip,

But bizarre incidents continue to occur frequently on the far side of the city.

Tokime, a mysterious beauty, appears and a new evil casts its shadow over the windy city.

It's the beginning of a new battle for Kamen Rider W.

The manga launched in Shogakukan 's Big Comic Spirits magazine in August 2017.

The Kamen Rider W series aired from September 2009 to August 2010 as the 11th Kamen Rider show in Japan's Heisei era. The show starred Renn Kiriyama as Shotaro Hidari and Masaki Suda as his buddy Philip.