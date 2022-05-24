Asaka Performs 2nd Opening Theme Song for Summer Time Rendering Anime

New opening to debut in July

The official Twitter account for the anime of Yasuki Tanaka 's Summer Time Rendering suspense manga announced on Tuesday that Asaka will perform the show's second opening theme song "Natsuyume Noisy" (A Noisy Summer Dream). The new theme song will debut with the show's second cours (quarter of a year) in July.

The anime premiered on April 14 on the Tokyo MX and BS11 channels. The Walt Disney Company will exclusively stream the new anime globally, including on the Disney+ service in Japan. TVer will also stream it in Japan after broadcast. The show will have 25 episodes and will cover the entire manga.

Publisher Shueisha describes the story:

Upon hearing of Ushio's death, Shinpei returns to his hometown of Wakayama City on Hitogashima and reunites with his childhood friend's family. The funeral goes smoothly, but under the surface something strange is brewing on the island. What mysteries await him on this secluded summer island?

Ayumu Watanabe ( Space Brothers , Children of the Sea ) is directing the anime. Hiroshi Seko ( Jujutsu Kaisen , Attack on Titan , Mob Psycho 100 ) is in charge of the script and series composition. Miki Matsumoto ( Major 2nd , Angels of Death is designing the characters. Kusanagi ( Higurashi: When They Cry – GOU and SOTSU, 22/7 ) is in charge of art. NieR series composers Keiichi Okabe , Ryuuichi Takada , and Keigo Hoashi are handling the music at MONACA .

Rock band Macaroni Enpitsu are performing the first opening theme song "Hoshi ga Oyogu" (The Stars Swim) for the anime's first half. The artist cadode is performing the ending theme song "Kaika" for the anime's first half as his major debut.

Tanaka launched the manga on Shonen Jump+ in October 2017, and the manga's 13th and final volume shipped in April 2021. Shueisha launched its MANGA Plus service with the English version of the manga in January 2019. Udon Entertainment licensed the manga for print and will begin publishing it this year.

The manga is also inspiring a live-action adaptation.