Uncle From Another World Anime's Opening Sequence Streamed

The staff for the television anime of Hotondoshindeiru 's Uncle From Another World ( Isekai Ojisan ) manga began streaming the show's opening sequence video on Saturday.

The anime will premiere worldwide on Netflix on July 6. The anime will also debut in Japan on AT-X on July 6 at 10:00 p.m. JST.

The anime stars:

Shigeki Kawai is directing the anime at Atelier Pontdarc , and Kenta Ihara ( Cautious Hero: The Hero Is Overpowered but Overly Cautious , Full Dive , Saga of Tanya the Evil , Mieruko-chan ) is overseeing and writing the series scripts. Kazuhiro Ota ( Natsu no Arashi! , Negima! , Pani Poni Dash! ) is designing the characters. Mayu Maeshima performs the anime's opening theme song "story." Yuka Iguchi performs the ending theme song "Ichibanboshi Sonority."

Yen Press licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Seventeen years ago, Takafumi's uncle fell into a coma, but now he's back like a man risen from his grave. Soon, Takafumi discovers two bizarre things: His uncle treasures video games above all else, and, while comatose, he was actually transported to another world as some heroic guardian! Now, not only does Takafumi have to room with an uncle who is literally magical, he also has to catch the guy up on two decades of history—smartphones, high-speed internet, modern anime tropes…and the traumatic outcome of the '90s console war!

Hotondoshindeiru launched the manga on Kadokawa 's ComicWalker website in June 2018, and it is ongoing.

Source: Press release