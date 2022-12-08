×
News
Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible Anime's 2nd Video Reveals More Cast & Staff, January 10 Debut

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Mamiko Noto, Mariya Ise, Naoki Tatsuta join cast with music by In the Land of Leadale's Kujira Yumemi

Kadokawa started streaming the second promotional video for the television anime of Nene Yukimori's Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible (Kubo-san wa Mob o Yurusanai) manga on Thursday. The video reveals additional cast and staff members and the January 10 premiere or the anime.

The anime's additional cast includes:

Mamiko Noto as Yoshie Shiraishi, Junta's mother

Mariya Ise as Seita Shiraishi, Junta's little brother

Naoki Tatsuta as Unsen-sensei, Kubo and Junta's homeroom teacher

Previously announced cast members include:

Kazuomi Koga (Rent-A-Girlfriend both seasons, Rainy Cocoa, Welcome to Rainy Color) is directing the anime at studio PINE JAM (Do It Yourself!!, Kageki Shoujo!!). Yūya Takahashi (Laughing Under the Clouds, Lupin III: Part IV, Luck & Logic) is both overseeing and writing the series scripts, and Yoshiko Saitō (Comic Girls) is designing the characters for animation.

Additional staff members include:

