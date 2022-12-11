Sajou no hana Performs Ending Theme for New Arc of Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? IV Anime

Continuation of anime's 4th season premieres on January 5

Kadokawa revealed on Sunday that sajou no hana will perform the ending theme song "Kirikizu" (Gash) for Dungeon ni Deai o Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darō ka IV Shinshō Yakusai-hen (Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? IV Late Arc: Disaster), the new arc in the fourth season of the Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? anime.

The group's seventh single, which will feature the song, will release on February 22.

The anime will premiere on Abema on January 5, before airing on Tokyo MX and BS11 on January 6. The show will also air on AT-X starting on January 9. The show will feature a returning staff.

The new characters in the show include:

Dungeon ni Deai o Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darō ka IV Shinshō Meikyū-hen (Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? IV New Arc: Labyrinth), the fourth season, premiered in Japan on July 22 and aired for 11 episodes. HIDIVE is streaming the anime under the title Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? IV .

The anime's third season premiered in October 2020 after a delay from July 2020 due to the effects of COVID-19. Sentai Filmworks licensed the season, and the anime is streaming on HIDIVE . Crunchyroll also streamed the anime but then removed it on March 31.

The anime's first season premiered in April 2015 and had 13 episodes, and the second season premiered in July 2019 and had 12 episodes. The anime franchise also includes two OVAs, the Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Arrow of the Orion film, and the Sword Oratoria: Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? On the Side spinoff television series.

Yen Press is releasing both Fujino Ōmori and Suzuhito Yasuda 's original novel series and the Sword Oratoria spinoff novels, as well as their respective manga adaptations, in North America.

